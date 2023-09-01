Vera Pauw lifts the lid on her relationship with Katie McCabe in RTÉ interview

Vera Pauw says all is “absolutely fine” between her and Katie McCabe.

Vera Pauw has spoken to RTÉ reporter Tony O’Donoghue in an exclusive interview following her departure from her role as Ireland women’s manager.

It is the first time Pauw has spoken publicly following the FAI’s decision not to renew her contract.

Pauw led Ireland to their first ever women’s World Cup, but a spat with team captain Katie McCabe against Nigeria, combined with concerns over her style of football and fitness regime, convinced the association that she was not a suitable candidate to take the team forward.

'I love Katie' – Vera Pauw says her relationship with captain Katie McCabe remains strong in a wide-ranging and exclusive interview with @Corktod #RTEsoccer | Read more: https://t.co/DuTlIgeFcL pic.twitter.com/vl7dvKYW2W — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 1, 2023

Statement.

In a statement yesterday evening, the Dutchwoman accused the FAI of holding a review of her position with a “predetermined” outcome in mind.

“I believe that the review process which the Association has carried out was flawed and that the outcome was predetermined,” wrote Pauw.

“Indeed, some discussions were held with players and staff before and during the World Cup which undermined my position and had an impact on our team-building process. That is perhaps for another day.”

Statement from Vera Pauw – very critical of FAI. pic.twitter.com/Efxs4oOfAA — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) August 31, 2023

In addition to her frustrations with Irish football’s governing body, Pauw revealed that some of her backroom staff contributed to the inconvenient atmosphere surrounding their World Cup campaign.

“I found out that behind my back all things were happening. I found out that behind my back even my staff was talking bad,” she said to RTE.

Pauw and McCabe.

But she had no such complaints about her players, going as far as to say “I love Katie” and that all is “absolutely fine” between the pair.

“We’ve spoken for over an hour with each other. We are absolutely fine with each other.

“I’ve seen a lot on twitter regarding Katie. I hope that stops now. It’s a young woman that made a mistake,” she said of McCabe requesting for her teammate Sinead Farrelly to be substituted in the second half of Ireland’s final group game.

.@RichieSadlier on why it's up to the FAI to find out the nature of the relationship that now exists between Katie McCabe and Vera Pauw #wwc2023 #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/OxwAKlvh5T — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) August 1, 2023

“I’ve made mistakes. Everybody makes mistakes. She should not be held accountable. I love Katie.

“Without spark no fire. And without fire no performance. Katie gives us so much. No hard feelings to her at all.”

RTE will be releasing the full exclusive interview later on today.

