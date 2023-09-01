Nottingham Forest agree terms with Norwich for Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele

Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele is on his way to Nottingham Forest.

Republic of Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele is to undergo a medical at Nottingham Forest tonight ahead of a move from Norwich City,

The 21-year-old defender was linked with a departure from Carrow Road all summer and was absent from the Canaries starting eleven in recent weeks following the signing of international teammate Shane Duffy.

AC Milan were reported as an interested party in recent weeks but today it was Nottingham Forest who emerged as front runners.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported at 7pm that the Premier League side approached Norwich over a potential deal but they responded by saying only a “big bid” would suffice at this late stage of the window.

Omobamidele set for Nottingham Forest medical.

Two verbal offers were rejected leaving the transfer hanging in the balance but then, just after 9pm, Romano took to Twitter to confirm that an agreement had been reached between both parties.

The sum paid for the Leixlip native’s services could rise to £20 million after add-ons, according to local sources.

Omobamidele was omitted from Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad yesterday afternoon because of his lack of gametime so this transfer should also benefit his international career, provided that he manages to get ample gametime.

If he passes his medical, Ireland will have four Premier League centre-backs at their disposal with John Egan, Nathan Collins and Dara O’Shea being the others.

