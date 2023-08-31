Oxford wonderkid Goodrham included in Ireland under-21 squad

Ireland under-21 manager Jim Crawford shared his squad earlier today ahead of qualifiers against Turkey and San Marino at Turner’s Cross.

Oxford United midfielder Tyler Goodrham is among the standout names from today’s Ireland under-21 squad announcement.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who qualifies for the Boys in Green through his grandparents, wins his first call-up after registering three goals and three assists in five League One appearances this season.

The England-born creative midfielder only recently acquired the necessary paperwork to declare for the Republic of Ireland but it was news much welcomed by those at FAI HQ who are fully aware of the potential he possesses.

Call-ups to Ireland under-21 squad.

As ever, the Ireland underage coaches have been quick to fast track young talent up the age grades – as showcased by the inclusion of St Patrick’s Athletic duo Sam Curtis (17) and Adam Murphy (18).

Newcastle defender Alex Murphy wins his first call-up after a brilliant pre-season with the Magpies first team, and so too do Championship wingers Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn) and Tony Springett (Norwich). Speaking today at the Aviva Stadium, manager Crawford was especially complimentary of Gilsenan who he says “will bring real creativity and can score goals”

Star midfielder Andrew Moran is no stranger to Ireland under-21 football but his inclusion comes with extra interest this time around after his loan move from Brighton to Blackburn. The 19-year-old made his debut last weekend and provided an assist in Blackburn’s midweek EFL Cup thrashing of Harrogate Town.

And Crawford sung the former Bray Wanderers man’s praises, describing him as “a really talented footballer”. “He sees passes, he can go by players, he works exceptionally hard off the ball too. I’ve seen him play in an array of positions.”

There was however, no such positivity to be shared about dual-nationality striker Tom Cannon. The Everton marksman, who scored for Ireland in a friendly against Iceland earlier this year, withdrew from the previous squad after enjoying a goalscoring hotstreak on loan with Preston.

On the matter, Crawford commented: “I’ve been in touch with Tom (Cannon) and there’s no change. He has a lot going on at the minute with his club but he’s in the same place as the last window in June”

