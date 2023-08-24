Ireland U21 midfielder Andrew Moran set for Blackburn Rovers loan

Andrew Moran is set to spend time on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Republic of Ireland under-21 international and Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Andrew Moran is set to spend time away on loan with Blackburn Rovers.

The 19-year-old was in the headlines this week as he bagged two goals in Brighton’s EFL Trophy victory over Wallsall and according to a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, things are about to get even better for the Dubliner.

After weighing up plenty of offers for Moran from England, Germany and the Netherlands, Brighton have settled on Championship outfit Blackburn, who are currently coached by the progressive minded Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Excl: highly rated Brighton & Ireland U21 forward Andrew Moran set for Blackburn Rovers loan move 🔵🇮🇪 #BHAFC Medical booked on Friday. Moran also had offers from Germany and Holland but Brighton keen to send him to Blackburn’s due to managers possession based style of play. pic.twitter.com/tWixETEXIj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2023

Brighton pick Blackburn for Moran loan move.

Famous at this stage for their shrewd business, the Seagulls were determined to land Moran a club who play with an attacking style and align with their ball-playing ethos. It is for that reason he has had to wait so deep into the transfer window before finally finding a temporary home.

As Moran is a small but skillful creative midfielder, this loan deal was especially important. You only have to look at former Irish Premier League creators Jack Byrne, Connor Ronan and Conor Clifford to see how wrong loan moves can damage a young player’s confidence – especially when their technical skills are deemed unimportant in England’s helter-skelter lower leagues.

And for a player with Moran’s undoubted potential, that would be a major shame. In the last couple of years, whenever Brighton coaches have been quizzed about the potential of Evan Ferguson, they have seldom failed to mention Moran in the same breath.

I might have to relocate to Brighton soon 🤯 🔹️ Mark O'Mahony

🔹️ Jamie Mullins

🔹️ Andrew Moran

🔹️ Evan Ferguson

🔹️ Killian Cahill

🔹️ James Furlong

🔹️ Leigh Kavanagh

🔹️ Matt Everitt

🔹️ Toby Bull

🔹️ Cian Morling

🔹️ Ronnie Gorman

🔹️ Elidon O'Boyle #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/PgcVc4MrjK — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) January 26, 2023

Talent.

Speaking to Sussex Live, former Brighton under-18s coach Mark Beard said: “Andy Moran and Evan Ferguson are probably the best I have worked with. These two could be world-class. Andy Moran is just a joy to watch.

“He brings a smile to your face when you watch him train every day, he’s a great kid. He nutmegs people for fun, everyone loves him,”

“He can play 10, 9, 7, 11. He just gets on the ball and just glides with it. His best attribute is he sees passes nobody else sees. James Baxter, who was our in possession coach, used to say, ‘Pass, pass, switch it, do this, do that,’ but he got to a point after about two months when he didn’t tell him to do anything as he will see something that you don’t.

Andrew Moran’s name has bounced around all summer. Would add some versatility to the forward line and mark #Rovers’ first loan of the summer. Scored a brace for Brighton’s U21s against Walsall in the EFL Trophy this week. pic.twitter.com/EBnNEmFf5r — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) August 24, 2023

“He will be running with it and an easy pass will be there but he will do that threaded ball and then go on to score. He’s just got that unbelievable awareness and vision.”

He could be the next young star on Brighton’s production line, and he could just be the midfielder Ireland have been waiting for.

For more information on all the latest Irish transfers, check out the Kenny’s Kids Transfer Centre

[mc4wp_form id="442993"]

Read More About: Andrew Moran, Irish Football