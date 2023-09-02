Every Irish move from the summer transfer window

An interesting summer transfer window is in store for some of Ireland’s best footballers.

DEADLINE DEALS: David Okagbue to Walsall | John Ryan to Reading | Louie Watson to Charlton | James Abankwah to Charlton | James Furlong to Hull City | Jeff Hendrick to Sheffield Wednesday | Andrew Omobamidele to Forest

Irish Football Transfer Centre: Premier League.

Ins:

Reece Byrne (Bohemians to Newcastle – permanent)

Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid to Wolves – permanent)

Cathal Heffernan (AC Milan to Newcastle – permanent)

Sean Moore (Cliftonville to West Ham – permanent)

Michael Obafemi (Swansea to Burnley – loan to buy)

Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham to Luton Town – permanent)

Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich to Nottingham Forest – permanent)

Dara O’Shea (West Brom to Burnley – permanent)

Jacob Slater (Preston to Brighton – permanent)

Outs:

Finn Azaz (Aston Villa to Plymouth – loan)

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle to Free Agent – released)

Aaron Connolly (Brighton to Hull – permanent)

Dara Costelloe (Burnley to St Johnstone – loan)

Frankie Deane (Burnley to Free Agent – released)

Shane Duffy (Fulham to Norwich – permanent)

Matt Everitt (Brighton to Dorking – permanent)

James Furlong (Brighton to Hull City – permanent)

Alex Gilbert (Brentford to Middlesbrough – permanent)

Lee Harkin (Wolves to Coleraine – permanent)

Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle to Sheffield Wednesday – loan)

Luke McNally (Burnley to Stoke – loan)

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace to Real Vallalodid – permanent)

Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace to Lyon – permanent)

Mipo Odubeko (West Ham to Maritimo – permanent)

Armstrong Okoflex (West Ham to FC Zurich – loan)

Troy Parrott (Tottenham to Excelsior Rotterdam – loan)

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace to Wycombe – loan)

Lewis Richards (Wolves to Bradford – permanent)

Deji Sotona (Burnley to Doncaster – permanent)

Enda Stevens (Sheffield United to Stoke City – permanent)

Mark Travers (Bournemouth to Stoke City – loan)

Louie Watson (Luton Town to Charlton – loan)

Switches:

Nathan Collins (Wolves to Brentford – permanent)

Irish Football Transfer Centre: Championship

Ins:

Emmanuel Adegboyega (Drogheda United to Norwich – permanent)

Finn Azaz (Aston Villa to Plymouth – loan)

Aaron Connolly (Brighton to Hull – permanent)

Shane Duffy (Fulham to Norwich – permanent)

James Furlong (Brighton to Hull City – permanent)

Alex Gilbert (Brentford to Middlesbrough – permanent)

Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle to Sheffield Wednesday – loan)

Will Keane (Wigan to Preston – permanent)

Jason Knight (Derby County to Bristol City – permanent)

Glory Nzingo (Stade de Reims to Swansea City – permanent)

Luke McNally (Burnley to Stoke City – loan)

Enda Stevens (Sheffield United to Stoke City – permanent)

Jack Taylor (Peterborough to Ipswich – permanent)

Mark Travers (Bournemouth to Stoke City – loan)

Outs:

Joel Bagan (Cardiff to Zulte Waregem – loan)

Sam Blair (Norwich to Free Agent – released)

Danny Grant (Huddersfield to Bohemians – permanent)

Matt Healy (Ipswich to Royal Francs Borains – permanent)

Richard Keogh (Ipswich to Wycombe Wanderers – permanent)

Jacob Slater (Preston to Brighton – permanent)

Olamide Shodipo (QPR to Free Agent – released)

Sean Maguire (Coventry to Carlisle – permanent)

Ryan Manning (Swansea to Free Agent – released)

Jay McGrath (Coventry to St Pat’s – permanent)

Conor Masterson (QPR to Gillingham – permanent)

Harry Nevin (Preston to Waterford – permanent)

Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham to Luton Town – permanent0

David Okagbue (Stoke to Walsall – loan)

Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich to Nottingham Forest – permanent)

Dara O’Shea (West Brom to Burnley – permanent)

Switches:

Ryan Manning (Swansea to Southampton – permanent)

League One:

Ins:

James Abankwah (Udinese to Charlton – loan)

Richard Keogh (Ipswich to Wycombe Wanderers – permanent)

Bosun Lawal (Celtic to Fleetwood – loan)

John Ryan (Sassuolo to Reading – permanent)

Corey O’Keeffe (Forest Green to Barnsley – permanent)

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace to Wycombe – loan)

Louie Watson (Luton Town to Charlton – loan)

Outs:

Cian Kelly-Caprani (Derby County to Free Agent – released)

Ryan Delaney (Morecambe to Newport County)

Daryl Horgan (Wycombe to Dundalk – permanent)

Olamide Ibrahim (Derby County to Free Agent – released)

Will Keane (Wigan to Preston – permanent)

Michael Kelly (Carlisle to Free Agent – released)

Jason Knight (Derby County to Bristol City – permanent)

Shane Long (Reading to Free Agent – released)

Chris McCann (Burton to Free Agent – released)

Jamie McGrath (Wigan to Aberdeen – permanent)

David McGoldrick (Derby to Notts County – permanent)

Jack Taylor (Peterborough to Ipswich – permanent)

Glenn Whelan (Bristol Rovers to N/A – retired)

Switches:

Conor Shaughnessy (Burton to Portsmouth – permanent)

League Two:

Ins:

Sean Maguire (Coventry to Carlisle – permanent)

Conor Masterson (QPR to Gillingham – permanent)

David McGoldrick (Derby to Notts County – permanent)

Lewis Richards (Wolves to Bradford – permanent)

Josh Seberry (Shelbourne to Newport – permanent)

Deji Sotona (Burnley to Doncaster – permanent)

Ross Tierney (Motherwell to Walsall – loan)

Outs:

Jamie Devitt (Carlisle to Free Agent – released)

Alan Judge (Colchester to Free Agent – released)

Liam Kinsella (Walsall to Swindon Town – permanent)

Kieran O’Hara (Colchester to Kilmarnock – permanent)

Corey O’Keeffe (Forest Green to Barnsley – permanent)

Sean Scannell (Grimsby to Hornchurch – permanent)

Conor Wilkinson (Walsall to Motherwell – permanent)

Switches:

Shadrach Ogie (Leyton Orient to Gillingham – permanent)

Scottish Premiership:

Ins:

Dara Costelloe (Burnley to St Johnstone – loan)

Conor Wilkinson (Walsall to Motherwell – permanent)

Outs:

Jake Carroll (Motherwell to Free Agent – released)

Bosun Lawal (Celtic to Fleetwood – loan)

Aiden McGeady (Hibernian to Ayr – permanent)

Kieran O’Hara (Colchester to Kilmarnock – permanent)

Alan Power (Kilmarnock to Morton – permanent)

Ross Tierney (Motherwell to Walsall – loan)

Switches:

Joe Shaughnessy (St Mirren to Dundee – permanent)

Irish Transfers – Rest of World:

Derin Adewale (Bohemians to Lecce)

Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers to Frosinone Calcio)

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg to PEC Zwolle – permanent)

Ryan Johansson (Sevilla to Freiburg – permanent)

Matthew Moore (Cork City to Hoffenheim – permanent)

Conor Noss (Borussia Monchengladbach to Blau-Weiss Linz – permanent)

* denotes that player is a free agent upon completion of contract but currently on loan with a League of Ireland side.

