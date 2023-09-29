Exciting Munster team named for Barbarians clash

Munster have announced their team for tomorrow’s Thomond Park friendly against the Barbarians.

Munster return to Thomond Park tomorrow when they face touring side the Barbarians.

The double-header event, which kicks off with the Munster women facing the same opponents, is a first of its kind as fans will get a full day of rugby out of their ticket.

Munster have included a bunch of academy players for the game with Ethan Coughlan, Edwin Edogbo, Shay McCarthy, Tony Butler, Mark Donnelly, Brian Gleeson and Fionn Gibbons all included in the matchday squad.

Munster look foward to Barbarians friendly.

It’s an especially important day for 19-year-old Gleeson who is set for his senior Munster debut after joining the academy over the summer.The Garryowen backrow starred for the Ireland U20s last season in both the Six Nations and the World Cup.

Towering second row Tom Ahern, meanwhile, is included among the replacements and is set for his first appearance of pre-season after recovering from injury.

Starting on the wing at the expense of the injured Andrew Conway is 20-year-old Young Munster flyer Shay McCarthy. The former St Munchin’s College man is joined in the back three by two standout players from last season in Calvin Nash and Shane Daly.

Team news.

Munster: Shane Daly; Shay McCarthy, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Calvin Nash; Joey Carbery, Ethan Coughlan; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Edwin Edogbo, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Jack Daly, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Mark Donnelly, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Brian Gleeson, Neil Cronin, Tony Butler, Fionn Gibbons.

Barbarians: Rodrigue Neti, Gaëtan Barlot, Vadim Cobîlaș, Leone Nakarawa, Piula Faʻasalele, Baptiste Heguy, Aaron Shingler, Loann Goujon; Guillaume Rouet, Julien Dumora, Toby Arnold, Sofiane Guitoune, Virimi Vakatawa, Lucas Tauzin, Nans Ducuing

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Rob Evans, Tevita Tatafu, Josh Brennan, Max Green, Damien Hoyland, Jean-Baptiste Dubié.

Munster Rugby have announced that the match will be streamed via their Access Munster streaming service. The action kicks off at 4.30pm in Limerick.

Read More About: Barbarians, Munster Rugby, Rugby