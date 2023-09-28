Ireland U21 star Andrew Moran enjoys breakthrough night in the EFL Cup

Andrew Moran – remember the name.

Earlier this month the Ireland under-21s opened their European qualifying campaign with a 3-2 win over Turkey inspired by a goalscoring performance by captain Andrew Moran.

The attacking midfielder had just agreed a loan deal with Championship side Blackburn Rovers from Brighton and hopes were high for the Dubliner at his new club.

After five Championship appearances, the 19-year-old certainly didn’t look out of place in the Rovers team but hadn’t quite lit it up either – that was until last night.

The best Irish prospect to play out wide for Blackburn Rovers since Damien Duff (or Keith Treacy) ☘️🌹#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/CVbS9y6wKl — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 27, 2023

Starting against Cardiff City in the EFL Cup, Moran delivered a memorable breakthrough performance that included two goals and two assists.

Just like the Ireland under-21s win over Turkey, he also won a penalty for his team and was the most inventive player on the park as he created four chances.

Blackburn boss praises magic Moran.

“He is great player, first of all,” said Blackburn manager Jon Dhal Tomasson. “He scores goals, he can give assists.

“He’s intelligent, his flair on the ball is extremely good, to carry the ball, he’s good to play one or two touches. He works hard for the team.

ANDREW MORAN HAS WELL AND TRULY ARRIVED 🇮🇪 🕰️ 90+ minutes played

⚽️ Two goals scored

🅰️ Two assists

🥅 One penalty won

🌟 Most chances created of any player (4)

💥 Five shots taken

👏 Five fouls won

⚔️ 7/10 ground duels won FT: Blackburn Rovers 5-2 Cardiff City 🙌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/FeTugJmgjR — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 27, 2023

“He is a young boy, young man, who is also very driven. He wants to become better, he is very ambitious. So we are very pleased with Andy.”

Irish in the EFL Cup.

Elsewhere in the EFL Cup, Corkman Caoimhin Kelleher finished Liverpool’s game against Leicester City with the captain’s armband.

The Ireland goalkeeper started between the sticks as Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out as 3-1 winners at Anfield.

One for the mantelpiece in the Kelleher house 📸 Living so many Irish kids' dream ☘️#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/N1TBCRY5Ue — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 28, 2023

Nathan Collins meanwhile, started for Brentford against Arsenal but couldn’t stop them from falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat.

Lincoln City were another side with Irish interest as Ireland under-21 left-back Sean Roughan and former Limerick FC centre-back Paudie O’Connor started in their 1-0 loss to Premier League mainstays West Ham United.

For all the latest updates on Irish football make sure to follow @KennysKids on Twitter.

[mc4wp_form id="442993"]

Read More About: Andrew Moran, Blackburn, Irish Footballo