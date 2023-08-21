Five Irish talking points from the weekend’s English football action

The Irish players who impressed over the weekend.

Two Premier League weekends down. Three EFL weekends down. The matches come thick and fast but so far the Irish players are more than keeping up with the pace.

It was Evan Ferguson who shone last week with a goal against Luton Town and the good news for Stephen Kenny is that other Irish forwards are now also starting to chip in.

Aaron Connolly – a forgotten man in some respects – put his name back in the headlines with a clinical brace for Hull City on Saturday. In the same division, Ireland under-21 marksman Aidomo Emakhu netted a consolation for Millwall in their defeat to Norwich, and QPR’s Sinclair Armstrong has started the season with similar promise.

Thankfully though, there’s good news stories to be found across most positions, with centre-back, as ever, proving to be in particularly rude health. That means, while there will undoubtedly be ups and downs throughout the campaign, we are glad to report that this week’s talking points should give Irish fans plenty to be optimistic about.

Connolly Impresses Again

Aaron Connolly once again made good use of limited minutes at the weekend. The 23-year-old striker rounded off the scoring from the bench in a comprehensive 4-2 victory for Hull City against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend. This time out, Connolly’s goals proved vital as his second half brace guided The Tigers to a 2-1 comeback victory away to Blackburn Rovers.

His first, an exquisite volley in the 81st minute, was excellently taken, but his second two minutes from time stood out even more. The former Brighton striker timed his run to perfection before slotting the ball past the helpless Aynsley Pears to send the travelling support into raptures.

His ability to stretch defences with his pace in behind, as well as his tenacity and clinical finishing will certainly give Stephen Kenny a decision to make, provided he can remain consistent and injury-free.

Collins Dominant for Brentford

It’s been a great start to life at Brentford for Nathan Collins. The 22-year-old defender has gone straight into the heart of Thomas Frank’s defence after falling down the pecking order at Wolves before his £23 million move to the Gtech Community Stadium in July.

His first assignment, a 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur, saw him start in the middle of a back three and put in a solid display. However, it was his performance in Brentford’s dominant 3-0 victory away to Fulham that has Brentford fans purring.

Fulham, in the absence of Saudi-bound Aleksander Mitrovic, admittedly looked blunt in attack. Yet Collins still had work to do, winning 100% of his ground duels (3/3) and making seven clearances. While in possession, he completed 55/60 passes (92% accuracy) and delivered four successful long balls.

Tougher tasks will follow, but Collins can be pleased with his first two games in West London.

Emakhu Shows Early Promise

Aidomo Emakhu may not have been a household name for Ireland or Millwall fans prior to the start of the season. Yet, after his flying start to the campaign, he’s certainly drawing attention from both sets of supporters.

In just 49 minutes this season, the ex-Shamrock Rovers attacker has managed a goal and an assist. His first goal at this level came at the weekend against Norwich City as Millwall fell to a 3-1 defeat. However, on a personal note, it’s another step in the right direction for the young Irish attacker.

Sinclair Armstrong, Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah and now Emakhu have now all found the net in the early days of the Championship this season. Irish fans will undoubtedly be keeping a keen eye on how they fare for the remainder of the campaign, in hopes of another consistent forward emerging to play at a competitive international level.

✨ A first professional goal in #Millwall colours for @AidomoE! 👊 More to come… pic.twitter.com/hyhGutpT1Q — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) August 21, 2023

McNally Stars on First Stoke Start

Another loan move for Luke McNally may not have come as a massive surprise to those who have kept a close eye on his progress. The 23-year-old central defender starred for a Coventry side that punched above their weight last season and came within inches of Premier League football, narrowly missing out in the play-off final.

Stoke City was his temporary destination of choice for this season and, after being eased into the side, McNally showed exactly what he can offer on his first start as the Potters triumphed 1-0 at home to Watford on Saturday.

The former Drogheda defender was kept busy all afternoon against a talented Hornets attack, winning 5/6 tackles, 8/10 ground duels and 6/7 aerial duels. These impressive stats, combined with nine recoveries and six total clearances, saw him named as Man of the Match for the Potters.

Of course, it’s early doors, but it’s a hugely promising start for the defender. Another season like his last and he may well be a Premier League footballer next season, at Burnley or elsewhere.

Trent Kone-Doherty Takes Next Step

Trent Kone-Doherty caught eyes at the weekend after finding the net for Liverpool’s U21s in their 1-1 draw against Derby. It was the 17-year-old’s first start in Premier League 2 and his effort, a composed finish from a tight angle, fired Liverpool ahead in the 56th minute before Derby eventually equalised.

Trent Kone-Doherty’s goal for Liverpool U21 on Friday – a first in the PL2. That’s 2 in 2 between academy sides for the 17-year-old who so far has been used on the right, rather than the left in both fixtures. Hill with the assist. pic.twitter.com/75pkdvIWD8 — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) August 20, 2023

The Ireland U17 international has received plaudits since arriving at Liverpool’s academy from Derry City last July. His latest milestone, of which there have been many in his short career, is another promising sign for the future of Irish football.

Kone-Doherty still has much to do to this season and beyond to ensure that he continues on the right path, but it’s a tremendously encouraging sign for the young forward. The next step will be to cement his place in Liverpool’s U21 XI, and showcase that he can produce on a consistent basis for the side.

