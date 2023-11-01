IRFU select David Humphreys as David Nucifora replacement

David Humphreys has landed one of the top jobs in the IRFU.

Former Ireland and Ulster flyhalf David Humphreys has been named as the IRFU’s new Performance Director.

Humphreys will take up the position following the departure of the highly influential David Nucifora.

Nucifora held the position since 2014 and oversaw the most successful period in Irish Rugby history as Ireland enjoyed regular Six Nations success under Joe Schmidt and Andy Farrell, while Leinster, Connacht and Munster all landed trophies.

There is still a big season to come, but in his decade at the helm, David Nucifora has transformed Irish Rugby. We cannot thank you enough, David! 🤝#IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/MF0LYMoXDD — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 1, 2023

Nucifora out, Humphreys in.

A sometimes divisive figure, Nucifora influenced Leinster products such as Joey Carbery to sign with other provinces for the betterment of the Irish national team.

He also oversaw an era where ‘Project Players’ became a key part of Irish Rugby’s make-up.

Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe (both New Zealand born) played vital roles for Ireland during the 2023 Grand Slam triumph and others like CJ Stander (South Africa born) also became stars of the team over the last decade.

The Australian also put emphasis on the Sevens programme, with Olympic qualification a top priority for both the men’s and women’s teams.

That, however, came to the determent of the Women’s XV’s team who complained about their facilities in 2021 amid tumbling results.

ℹ️ The IRFU is delighted to announce the appointment of David Humphreys to the role of Performance Director, succeeding David Nucifora who has made the decision to depart at the end of this season.#IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 1, 2023

New man in.

72-cap Humphreys, who previously served as Director of Rugby for both Ulster and Gloucester, is currently the Director of Cricket on the England and Wales Cricket Board.

He also spent time on Cricket Ireland’s High Performance committee and briefly acted as a performance consultant for Georgia Rugby.

“In David Humphreys we know we have found someone who believes passionately in Irish Rugby and has the expertise, skills, and desire to keep us competitive on the world stage,” said IRFU CEO Kevin Potts.

