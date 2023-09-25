URC winner Graham Rowntree extends his contract with Munster

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has extended his contract.
Munster supporters will be delighted to read the news that head coach Graham Rowntree has signed a new two-deal with the province.
Rowntree took over the Munster hot seat from the divisive Johann Van Graan last season and guided them to a URC title on the first time of trying.
The 52-year-old, who previously coached England, Leicester Tigers and the British & Irish Lions, got off to a slow start with Munster last autumn which left them chasing a place in the Champions Cup for much of the season.
Munster’s short-term suffering however, was for a long-term gain. Reversing the bad habits developed in previous seasons was always going to take time but when the men in red eventually got it right they got it very right.
Come the end of the season Rowntree’s team were playing an expansive style crafted by backs coach Mike Prendergast. Even more impressively, that evolution translated into results – Munster went unbeaten in their last five games against Stormers (twice), Sharks, Glasgow and Leinster.
Rowntree reacts to new Munster contract.
Speaking about his new deal, Rowntree said: “My family and I have thoroughly enjoyed our four years at Munster and I’m delighted to sign a new contract.
“This is a special club with special people and I’m very proud to lead such a great group.
“There’s lots to look forward to and our coaching team, players and support staff will continue working as hard as we can to get better every day.”
Nucifora.
IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora said: “We are delighted that Graham has agreed to extend his contract with Munster Rugby.
“The IRFU is committed to developing and retaining high quality coaches across the Irish system.
“Today’s announcement is proof of the positive impact that Graham has made at Munster over recent years, and gives the province a timely boost ahead of the new campaign.
“After guiding Munster to the URC title last season, I have no doubt that Graham will be looking to build on that success in the months and years to come.”