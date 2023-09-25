URC winner Graham Rowntree extends his contract with Munster

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has extended his contract.

Munster supporters will be delighted to read the news that head coach Graham Rowntree has signed a new two-deal with the province.

Rowntree took over the Munster hot seat from the divisive Johann Van Graan last season and guided them to a URC title on the first time of trying.

The 52-year-old, who previously coached England, Leicester Tigers and the British & Irish Lions, got off to a slow start with Munster last autumn which left them chasing a place in the Champions Cup for much of the season.

Munster’s short-term suffering however, was for a long-term gain. Reversing the bad habits developed in previous seasons was always going to take time but when the men in red eventually got it right they got it very right.

Come the end of the season Rowntree’s team were playing an expansive style crafted by backs coach Mike Prendergast. Even more impressively, that evolution translated into results – Munster went unbeaten in their last five games against Stormers (twice), Sharks, Glasgow and Leinster.

Rowntree reacts to new Munster contract.