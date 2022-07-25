Richard Keys goes in two-footed on Gabby Agbonlahor

“His broadcasting career is obviously as insignificant as his playing career…”

Richard Keys has gone in two-footed on Gabby Agbonlahor, seemingly for no reason, starting a war of words with the talkSPORT presenter.

Agbonlahor is a regular feature on talkSPORT, and has become synonymous and somewhat infamous for his controversial takes on the Premier League and the wider world of football.

Keys, who should be no stranger to a controversial football take, has taken to Twitter to have a go at Agbonlahor, insisting his career on the radio is as “insignificant as his playing career”.

Richard Keys on Gabby Agbonlahor

He wrote: “I didn’t realise Gabby Agbonlahor was on the radio. His broadcasting career is obviously as insignificant as his playing career. Described to me today by a Villa staff member as ‘the most unprofessional he’d ever worked with’. Apps 351. Gls 76. Is he still at Watford?”

It’s unclear what is the reason behind this seemingly unprovoked attack, but we would be surprised if Agbonlahor chooses to completely ignore the harsh comments from the former Sky Sports presenter.

Keys was famously sacked by Sky Sports for sexist comments made about lineswoman Sian Massey-Ellis, alongside his partner in crime Andy Gray.

He now works for Bein Sports, and is based in Qatar, where he and Gray cover football from around the world.

Agbonlahor on the other hand is a regular on talkSPORT, following his retirement from professional football.

Keys’ comment about Agbonlahor still being at Watford is a confusing one, as he spent a year at the club on loan almost 20 years ago, but perhaps he is trying to stress how insignificant the former Villa striker’s career was.

While he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Agbonlahor remains one of Villa’s record appearance holders, and is their top scorer in the Premier League, showing he was not exactly a scrub.

