Lisandro Martinez tweet sums up why Man United fans love him

Manchester United left Stamford Bridge with a point on Saturday evening after quite an eventful 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Both sides will feel somewhat unlucky not to take home the three points, with Man United having far more chances than Chelsea, but the home team ultimately taking the lead with only minutes left in the game.

In added time, Luke Shaw crossed the ball into Casemiro who managed to head the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga, securing a point for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Given how late the goal was, the celebrations were fairly wild from the United fans and players, with defender Lisandro Martinez getting involved more than anyone.

While the other players were embracing, Martinez could be seen in the background, engulfed in a sea of Man United supporters.

After the game, Martinez took to social media to share a picture of him and a Man United fan sharing a loving embrace, with the two only inches away from each other.

Martinez wrote: “Mate, I don’t know you but we’re in this together. Fighting until the end.”

Mate I don’t know you but we’re in this together… 😅🤜🏻🤛🏻🔴 fighting until the end!!!!! #MUFC https://t.co/SIfxCBuQPP pic.twitter.com/I6GeaRCuw2 — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) October 22, 2022

While in the past some United players have been criticised for their antics on social media after matches, this sort of tweet sums up exactly why the supporters have warmed to Martinez so quickly.

He leaves everything on the pitch, and clearly takes a great deal of pride in defending and in winning. You can see how much it means to him in his celebrations, and little posts like this are only going to make the fans like him even more.

Considering the start he had, many were quite worried about how Martinez was going to get on at the club, but since the 4-0 hammering at Brentford, he hasn’t looked back.

Perhaps Jamie Carragher will have a different view on him before long.

