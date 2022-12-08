Full Uefa statement as FAI fined €20k for dressing room song

FAI fined for dressing room song.

The FAI has been fined €20,000 after the Ireland women’s team sang a song which referenced the IRA in their dressing room at Hampden Park in October.

After securing World Cup qualification with a 1-0 win over Scotland at the Glasgow venue, the team were filmed singing along with the song Celtic Symphony by the Wolfe Tones, which contains the line “Up the Ra.”

Uefa statement.

The Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body have now decided to fine the FAI for the conduct of the team, and have issued the following statement:

“Following an investigation conducted by a Uefa Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on 11 October 2022, and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings opened against the Football Association of Ireland, the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has taken the following decision: to fine the Football Association of Ireland €20,000 for the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.”

FAI response to being fined.

In response, the FAI has issued a statement which says: “The Football Association of Ireland notes and accepts the sanction by the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body of Uefa following Uefa’s independent investigation into a potential breach of Uefa’s Disciplinary Regulations.

“The FAI and the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team has apologised to all affected by events after the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Play-Off against Scotland in Hampden Park in October.

“The FAI has assured Uefa that all players and staff across all of our international teams have been, and will continue to be, reminded of their responsibilities every time they represent their country. The FAI will be making no further comment on this matter.”

Vera Pauw.

The FAI had already issued an apology, when the video of the incident was shared widely the day after Ireland’s victory.

Manager Vera Pauw also came out strongly at the time, saying: “We’re sincerely and deeply sorry for what happened and it doesn’t matter if the players meant anything or not, because they didn’t mean anything, because it was a celebration. That doesn’t mean they should not realise what they were doing.”