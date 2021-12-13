“A class act” – Portsmouth manager’s top praise for Gavin Bazunu

Gavin Bazunu’s run of form continues

Young Irish keeper, Gavin Bazunu is continuing to make a name for himself whilst on loan at Portsmouth.

The 19-year-old Irish keeper made quite the save for Pompey and manager, Danny Cowley couldn’t help but praise the Dubliner by calling him ‘a class act.’

When asked if his side had appeared to be comfortable throughout their 2-0 victory over Morecambe, Cowley immediately decided to praise Bazunu.

“I think Gavin (Bazunu) makes an unbelievable save from a shot from distance but I didn’t think at any time they broke our defensive structure.”

🧤 One more time for that save from Gavin Bazunu#Pompey pic.twitter.com/vKDo64jkMY — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) December 12, 2021

Beyond Bazunu’s save, Cowley also claimed that the rest of his game has been remarkable but also shared the credit with the rest of his side considering the amount of clean sheet’s they have kept.

“Gavin’s save was as good as I’ve seen live, a brilliant save.

“He then came and caught a couple of crosses, just a class act, but he knows more than anyone it’s an 11 man job to keep a clean sheet and that’s ten [11] for us this season, nine games unbeaten.”

Future prospects

Bazunu has been performing particularly well and that was sure to draw some attention.

Recent speculation has had a number of potential moves set for the Irish keeper but most notably, it has been from two sides that already have some of Ireland’s top shot-stopping prospects.

Liverpool, who have Caoimhin Kelleher, and Bournemouth, who have Mark Travers, were both teams linked with the young prospect.

Bournemouth of course would struggle to get this move sorted unless Manchester City see serious injury concerns.

Regardless of the result, a moment Gavin will never forget 🙌 Super keeper Gavin Bazunu 🧤#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #PORIRL pic.twitter.com/GoabxI6VzO — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 3, 2021

Rumours on the Liverpool front may have died down a bit but the January transfer window had been rumoured to see quite a bit of attention for Bazunu. Cowley, however, seems to have no intention of getting rid of Bazunu if he can help it.

“I’m pretty sure Manchester City are not going to want to sell Gavin Bazunu,” Cowley told HampshireLive.

“I don’t want to speak for Manchester City. I’d be shocked if they did, just because of the potential he has, his capabilities. That would be something you’d have to ask Manchester City.

Read More About: gavin bazunu, portsmouth