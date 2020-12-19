Huddersfield Town confirm signing of Ireland U21 star Danny Grant

Huddersfield Town confirm signing of Ireland U21 and former Bohemians winger Danny Grant.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international winger Danny Grant will join Huddersfield Town on 2 January 2021, subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old has agreed a long-term contract with the Championship side running until the summer of 2023, with the option of a further year’s extension.

Grant arrives with 14 goals in 60 appearances for Bohemians. His performances last season earned him his first three caps for Ireland’s Under-21 side, as well as the PFAI Young Player of the Year Award.

The Terriers have agreed an undisclosed fee with Bohemians despite Grant’s contract running out at the end of the month.

Huddersfield Town’s Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Danny to the Club today, and to begin working with him. He’s an exciting player who has the potential to really develop here.

“Danny has a lot of attributes that really suit our style of play. He’s a right footed player who can play across the front three but is particularly adept at cutting in from the left side. Just as importantly, you can see his enthusiasm in games, both when attacking and in doing his defensive work.

“The step up to the Sky Bet Championship will be significant for Danny, and he will begin that development in training with the B Team alongside the First Team squad. His task is to emulate the likes of Josh Koroma, who has really developed with us on the training pitches before coming into our team and making a big impact on our team and the division.”

Grant released a statement earlier in the week confirming he was leaving the Dublin club.

Grant posted to Instagram once the news was confirmed.

Grant said: “Absolutely over the moon to have signed for @htafc and can’t wait for the challenge ahead👊🏼🔵⚪️”

