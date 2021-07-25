“It’s heartbreaking.”

Irish boxer Emmet Brennan has been knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics following a first-round defeat to Uzbekistan fighter Dilshod Ruzmetov. Brennan gave an incredibly emotional and honest interview following the defeat to the gold medal favourite for the men’s light-heavyweight division.

Emmet Brennan.

Brennan caused his classy opponent plenty of problems, but ultimately, the Uzbeki boxer was just a step ahead. Ruzmetov won via unanimous decision and was leading on all five scorecards throughout the fight.

Yet, Brennan, 30, did his talent justice and his country proud. He can also consider himself unfortunate to come against such a formidable opponent in the opening round of the Olympics tournament.

Emmet Brennan interview.

The Dubliner, speaking to RTÉ after the bout, broke down in tears when detailing his road to Tokyo and the sacrifices he has made.

Brennan, who trains at the Docklands Boxing club in Dublin, took out Credit Union loans and worked part-time to focus full-time on boxing and reaching the Olympic Games.

He also revealed he carried injuries into the tournament but made no excuses for his defeat. Brennan thanked his family and those who have helped him become an Olympian.

You can watch Emmet’s interview below.

"It's heartbreaking." An emotional Emmet Brennan speaks openly after his narrow defeat to Dilshod Ruzmetov in the men's 81kg light-heavyweight division.#Tokyo2020 #RTESport #Olympics Watch live – https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7

Live updates – https://t.co/ZVw5MfA4h8 pic.twitter.com/tD1E4bwP8l — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 25, 2021

