Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will compete in the lightweight men’s double sculls final in the early hours of Thursday morning Irish time, and the Cork pair are strong contenders to win a medal. Here are all the details you need to know for the Olympic final, including start time, race odds and TV information.

What is at stake for Paul O’Donovan & Fintan McCarthy?

O’Donovan and McCarthy are competing in the lightweight men’s double sculls final in Tokyo and are looking to win Ireland’s first gold medal of the Games and the country’s first Olympic gold medal in any sport since Katie Taylor’s victory at the 2012 Olympics.

The Irish rowers qualified for the final with an impressive performance in the semi-finals, where they cruised to victory with a time of 6:05.33 – the best time in the race this year and an Olympic record.

O’Donovan and McCarthy were in control throughout and won with plenty to spare.

What time are Paul O’Donovan & Fintan McCarthy competing in the Olympics final? How can I watch it on TV? And what are the race odds?

The lightweight men’s double sculls final race gets underway at the Sea Forest Waterway at 1:50 am Irish time (9:50 am Tokyo time).

RTÉ will broadcast the race live on TV on RTÉ 2, and you can also stream it on the RTÉ Player.

O’Donovan and McCarthy will be racing in lane three and will face teams from the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Uruguay and Belgium.

The Irish pair are the favourites for the race. With Paddy Power, you can currently get odds of 3/10 for them to win the gold medal.

Italy and Germany are both 9/2 to win, while Belgium and the Czech Republic are outside bets at 22/1 and Uruguay are 25/1.

The Cork pair were in relaxed form ahead of the final when they spoke to RTÉ.

