Alice won bronze at the Olympics.

Alice Kinsella, daughter of former Republic of Ireland midfielder Mark Kinsella, has won a bronze medal for Great Britain as part of a team that won the women’s team artistic gymnastics final today.

Alice was born in Essex in 2001 while her Dubliner dad was playing for Charlton Athletic and establishing himself as a regular in the centre of Mick McCarthy’s Ireland midfield.

Mark Kinsella’s daughter makes history.

This is isn’t the only Irish connection to the team’s victory today as Alice was joined on the podium by twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, who were born in Dublin to Azerbaijani parents. Morgan Amelie is the fourth member of the team that has secured a first British women’s team gymnastics medal since 1928.

Sporting blood clearly runs in the family as Alice’s brother Liam has followed in their dad’s footsteps by becoming a professional footballer. The 25-year-old has lined out for League Two side Walsall since 2014 and has represented Ireland at under-19 and under-21 level.

Mark Kinsella played at the 2002 World Cup.

Mark Kinsella is best remembered for playing a key role in Ireland’s last successful World Cup qualifying campaign, forming an productive partnership with Roy Keane in centre midfield.

In Keane’s absence at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, Kinsella was paired with Matt Holland as Ireland reached the last 16 before a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Spain.

A proud day for the family.

All in all, the Home Farm product won 48 caps for Ireland between 1998 and 2004, scoring three goals.

After his successful spell at Charlton, his club career took him to Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion, and he has since coached at Charlton, Colchester United and Drogheda United.

A man who reached the pinnacle of international football by playing at the World Cup, Kinsella will doubtless have been bursting with pride today as Alice collected her medal.

Team GB have now collected 13 medals at the Tokyo Olympics, taking home four gold, five silver and four bronze.

