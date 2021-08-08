Kellie Harrington wins boxing gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Kellie Harrington wins Olympic gold.

Kellie Harrington has defeated Beatriz Ferreira to win a lightweight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

After losing the first round 3-2, Harrington took the second on a unanimous decision before doing the same in the third.

Kellie Harrington wins third boxing gold for Irleand.

The Dubliner becomes Ireland’s third boxing gold medalist after Michael Carruth and Katie Taylor and she has picked up Ireland’s second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics following Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan’s rowing success.

It is also the first time that Ireland have won gold medals in different sports at the same Olympics.

Kellie Harrington’s journey to Olympic success.

It’s been an incredible journey for Harrington, who previously won lightweight gold at the 2018 World Championships in New Delhi.

Harrington began her Olympics campaign by beating Rebecca Nicoli of Italy on July 30th. She then went on to defeat Imane Khelif of Algeria before a semi-final victory over Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand.

After her semi-final victory, the 31-year-old received a message of support from Taylor, who urged her to go “all the way to gold.”

Harrington hails from Portland Row in Dublin’s north inner city and television cameras were on hand in the area this morning to capture the elation felt by her family and friends.

“We’re all champions.”

Speaking after her fight, Harrington said that she knew that the whole of Ireland was behind her as she achieved her dream.

“Thank you to the people back home,” she said. “It means the world to me. We’re all champions. I might have got the gold but we are all champions. Anyone who gets here is a champion.”

