Olympic 100m champion admits British athlete’s alleged doping breach ‘makes him smile’

Lamont Marcell Jacobs, the men’s 100m sprint Olympic champion, has admitted the suspension of a British athlete for potential doping “makes him smile”.

Jacobs was the surprise winner of the men’s 100m sprint final at the Tokyo Olympic this month, but was questioned by some in the British press after his victory.

The American-born Italian sprinter is linked with Italian nutritionist Giacomo Spazzini, who is currently under investigation for allegedly distributing anabolic steroids, although there is no indication that Jacobs has ever doped.

🥇 Marcell Jacobs – 100m

🥇 Gianmarco Tamberi – High jump A night that Italy will 𝐍𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 forget 🇮🇹#Tokyo2020 | #Athletics pic.twitter.com/HYMovj16cb — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) August 1, 2021

British sprinter tests positive for banned substance.

However, British sprinter CJ Ujah has been suspended from competition after testing positive for a banned substance.

Ujah, who won an Olympic silver medal as part of Great Britain’s men’s 4 x 100 relay team, is currently provisionally suspended as the investigation is still ongoing.

Should Ujah be found guilty of using performance enhancing drugs at the Olympics, the British relay team will be retroactively disqualified from the competition, and each athlete will be stripped of their silver medals.

‘The whole thing makes me smile.’

Jacobs was speaking on Italian TV breakfast show Unomattina and admitted that he took pleasure in seeing a British athlete test positive for a banned substance after the British press questioned whether he was doping.

“Accusations of doping? The situation hasn’t really affected me that much, I know the sacrifices and the hardships I’ve gone through to get here and instead I want to enjoy it 100 per cent,” Jacobs said.

“After seeing the investigation into Ujah, I’d say that maybe it’s better to look at your own situation first before attacking others. The whole thing makes me smile.”

Jacobs, who won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo and broke the European record with a time of 9.80 in the 100m sprint, recently announced that he will not race against until 2022.

