Nicole Turner overjoyed after claiming silver at the Paralympics

Ireland’s Nicole Turner was shaking with excitement after claiming a silver medal in the women’s S6 50m butterfly final at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Turner finished with a time of 36.30 seconds, 0.53 seconds ahead of Elizabeth Marks of the USA in third place, and behind China’s Jiang Yuyan, who claimed gold with a time of 34.69.

The Portarlington native was speaking to RTE after claiming her first medal at the Paralympics and admitted that she never thought she would finish as high as second place.

An overjoyed Nicole Turner was shaking with excitement as she spoke to @Darrenfrehill about her brilliant silver medal swim https://t.co/WnFPRxuuVq #rtesport #paralympics #paraswimming pic.twitter.com/t1l0aTCVo5 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 30, 2021

Nicole Turner on her silver medal triumph.

“To be honest, it hasn’t sunk in at all. Coming into Tokyo and I suppose looking back on Rio and being so close to that bronze medal, the aim after Rio was to just get on the podium at Tokyo,” Turner said.

“I never in a million years thought it would be silver. I always though that it would be a fight for bronze.

“I think I was shaking before the race even started. The past five years [since the last Paralympics], they have been pretty challenging but I suppose the extra year did do me justice.”

Ireland’s performance at the Paralympics so far.

Turner’s silver makes it four medals in total that Ireland have won at this year’s Paralympics, with two being won in swimming, one in running and one in cycling.

Fellow swimmer Ellen Keane was the first Irish athlete to pick up a medal at this year’s games in Tokyo, winning gold in the women’s SB8 100m breaststroke final.

Cycling duo Katie George Dunleavy and Eve McCrystal won silver in the women’s B 3000m individual pursuit final, having broken the world record in their qualifying round, before that was subsequently broken by Britain’s gold medallists.

Jason Smyth then won his sixth Paralympic gold medal in the men’s T13 100m sprint, having won medals at the 2008 Games in Beijing, the 2012 Games in London and the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Read More About: Nicole Turner, Paralympics, swimming