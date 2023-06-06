French Open day nine: Iga Swiatek sets up Coco Gauff quarter-final

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will meet in a rematch of last year’s French Open final.

The pair both moved through to the quarter-finals, with Gauff beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Swiatek leading 5-1 when Lesia Tsurenko retired through illness.

There will also be a rematch between Holger Rune and Casper Ruud, who engaged in a fiery battle in the last eight a year ago, while Alexander Zverev continued his strong form in the night session with victory over Grigor Dimitrov.

Picture of the day

Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry celebrates reaching a grand slam quarter-final for the first time (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Just incredible 😲 Down 6-7 in the 5th set tie-breaker and Holger Rune pulled this out the bag!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/1IjImjBvMN — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 5, 2023

Tweet of the day

¡Hola a todos! ¡Al fin, Noa y Ona ya están con nosotras! 💫💫 ¡Estamos muy felices de ser familia de 4! ❤️❤️ ¡Empezamos una nueva aventura cargada de felicidad y amor! 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/S3cy03qFXz — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) June 5, 2023

Former top-10 player Carla Suarez Navarro announced the birth of twins.

Stat of the day

3 – Beatriz Haddad Maia has won the third longest Women’s Singles main draw match in the Open Era at the #RolandGarros (3 hours and 51 minutes) – only Buisson v van Lottum in 1995 (4:07) and Reid v Teeguarden in 1972 (3:55) were longer. Battle.@rolandgarros @WTA — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 5, 2023

Fallen seeds

Men: Francisco Cerundolo (23), Yoshihito Nishioka (27), Grigor Dimitrov (28)

Women: None

Who’s up next?

Aryna Sabalenka takes on Elina Svitolina in the highest-profile clash between a Belarusian or Russian athlete and a Ukrainian since the war began.

The night session sees the biggest clash of the men’s tournament so far between top seed Carlos Alcaraz and former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Novak Djokovic takes on Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov while Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova meets Karolina Muchova in an all-unseeded match.