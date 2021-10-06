World Rugby looks to ban kit clashes that affect colour-blind people.

Colour Blind Awareness says approximately one in 12 men and one in 200 women in the world have the condition.

World Rugby will bid to ban red and green kit clashes in international matches to help sufferers of colour blindness in time for the 2027 World Cup.

Rugby’s governing body is aiming to cut out kit clashes that would affect colour-blind players, officials and fans.

World Rugby has teamed up with Colour Blind Awareness to look at ways to reduce issues for those with the condition, including the global body’s chairman Bill Beaumont.

“From our perspective, if you’re potentially limiting eight per cent of your male audience, that’s a huge number of people who are suddenly switching off,” World Rugby’s research, turf and equipment manager Marc Douglas told the I newspaper.

World Rugby’s plans mean that should Ireland play Wales at the 2027 World Cup, one team would have to wear a change kit.

