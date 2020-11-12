TV details for all of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup games

After a short break, Ireland are back in action on the international stage on Friday evening.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland team welcome Wales to the Aviva Stadium for the first of their Autumn Nations Cup clashes. The new tournament sees eight countries battle it out over four weekends in a replacement of the normal autumn Test match schedule.

The teams are split into two groups. Ireland are in Group A alongside Wales, England, and Georgia while Group B is made up of France, Scotland, Italy, and Fiji. Each team will play the other three teams in their group over the course of the first three weekends of the competition.

Following that, the Autumn Nations Cup will conclude with a final between the group winners which is scheduled to take place in December along with play-off games.

Ireland will host Wales and Georgia in Dublin with a trip to Twickenham in between.

Farrell has made seven changes from the Ireland team who lost to France in the final day of the Six Nations tournament at the end of last month.

Leinster winger James Lowe is set to make his Irish debut while Chris Farrell, Jamison Gibson-Park, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, Iain Henderson and Ronan Kelleher also come into the side.

Kick-off in the Aviva Stadium on Friday is 7pm and you can find the television details for that and all of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup games below.

Ireland Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures [all times in GMT]

Friday, November 13: Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, 7pm – Live on RTÉ 2, Channel 4 and S4C

Saturday, November 21: England v Ireland, Twickenham Stadium, 3pm – Live on RTÉ 2, Channel 4 and Amazon Prime

Sunday, November 29: Ireland v Georgia, Aviva Stadium, 2pm – Live on RTÉ 2 and Channel 4

Saturday, December 5: Ireland v TBC, Aviva Stadium, 2.15pm – Live on RTÉ 2 and Amazon Prime

