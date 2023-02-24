Former Ireland women’s rugby team coach Tom Tierney has passed away aged 46

Tom Tierney has died at the age of 46.

Former Ireland women’s rugby team coach Tom Tierney has passed away at the age of 46.

Tierney won eight caps for Ireland in 1999 and 2000 and coached the national women’s rugby team from 2014 until 2017.

Ireland Women’s team.

While in charge, Ireland won the 2015 Women’s Six Nations, before he coached the team on home soil at the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Despite winning two of their three pool games, a second-place finish behind France wasn’t enough for Ireland to reach the knockout stage.

As a player, Limerick-born Tierney represented Munster, Connacht and Leicester Tigers among other teams.

Our thoughts are with the family of Tom Tierney at this difficult time. May he rest in peace. — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 24, 2023

Irish Rugby statement on Tom Tierney.

“The IRFU and Munster Rugby are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Tom Tierney. He was 46,” said Irish Rugby in a statement.

“As a player, Tom represented Richmond, Garryowen, Munster, Leicester Tigers, Galwegians and Connacht with distinction.

“The scrum-half made his debut for Ireland in June 1999 and went on to earn eight caps including four appearances at the 1999 Rugby World Cup where he scored a try in the Pool E win against Romania.

“After transitioning into coaching, the Limerick native held head coaching roles with Crescent College Comprehensive SJ, Garryowen, Cork Constitution and the Ireland Club XV side.

“He had been employed by the IRFU since 2014 including coaching roles with Ireland u19 and U20 Mens, Ireland Women’s 7s and Ireland Women’s 15s for three years where his honours included a 2015 Women’s Six Nations Championship.

“His role as IRFU National Talent Coach had seen him based out of Munster Rugby’s High Performance Centre since 2021, working with Munster’s Academy players.”

Munster Rugby are devastated to learn of the passing of Tom Tierney. A former Munster player, Tom is our National Talent Coach & previously coached Ireland Women, @GarryowenFC & @CorkConRugbyFC. Thinking of his wife Mary, daughters Isabel and Julia and wider family & friends 🌹 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) February 24, 2023

“An outstanding scrum-half.”

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts added:“Everyone in Irish Rugby is deeply shocked to hear of the sudden loss of Tom Tierney.

“Our immediate thoughts are with his wife Mary and daughters Isabel and Julia, as well as his many friends, colleagues and former team-mates.

“Tom was an outstanding scrum-half and his time in the Ireland jersey will always be an immense source of pride for his family and the clubs that supported him on his journey.

“He also amassed an impressive CV as a coach and we were honoured to have him as a colleague in the IRFU from 2014 to present. He will be sorely missed.”

Former Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll took to Twitter to share his sadness at the news, posting: “Such awful news to hear this morning. Received our 1st Caps together. Love to Mary & his girls. May he rest in peace”

Read More About: irish rugby, Tom Tierney