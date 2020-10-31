Player ratings as Ireland fail in Six Nations title bid

A disappointing end to Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

Here are the player ratings as Ireland fell to a 35-27 defeat to France in the 2020 Guinness Six Nations.

Ireland Player Ratings v France

Jacob Stockdale – 5

Really struggled with the bouncing ball and his failure to deal with this led to the penalty try which was awarded to France in the first half.

His up-and-under kicks were well executed but questions will continue to be asked about his ability at fullback.

Got a consolation try at the end.

Andrew Conway – 6

Very quiet game from Conway. Didn’t make a carry in the first half but did stick his tackles. Needs to come off his wing more and look for ball.

Robbie Henshaw – 7

A typically physical performance from Henshaw and he did well up against the formidable Vakatawa opposite him.

Did brilliantly in the second half to score a try and bring Ireland back into the game after France had built up a lead.

Bundee Aki – 6

Was very effective in his carrying as he gained some good metres in contact. Like his centre partner, Henshaw, he was physical and aggressive in everything he did. Good defensive performance too.

Needlessly kicked a ball away in the second half.

Hugo Keenan – 6

A little bit of poor communication with Stockdale from a French box-kick at the beginning of the match which ultimately led to Antoine Dupont’s opening try.

He was very strong in the air thereafter and put in an assured performance. Has taken to Test rugby with absolute ease.

Johnny Sexton – 5

Made a good break in the first half and he carried well when called upon. He was clearly frustrated with some of the decisions from Wayne Barnes and although it’s easy to say in hindsight, he should have taken the three points at the end of the first half.

Kicked a ball away in the second half and failed to find touch with a hard-earned penalty which proved costly.

Conor Murray – 5

Murray put in some decent box-kicks throughout but missed a few tackles in his first-half performance. The breakdown was a mess throughout the game which saw a lack of clean ball and he seemed to struggle at times with this.

Cian Healy – 6

Did some great work in the scrum in the early parts of the match and he showed excellent strength and determination to get over for Ireland’s try in the first half. Hit rucks all day in a very solid outing.

Rob Herring – 5

Very quiet performance from Herring in the loose but played his part in a strong lineout performance before the setpiece deteriorated in the second half.

Andrew Porter – 6

Porter got the better of Cyril Baille to win his side a crucial penalty during a first-half scrum. Showed some excellent handling ability in the first-half to pick up a poor pass off his laces.

Didn’t get much purchase out of his carries but had a good outing.

Tadhg Beirne – 7

One of Ireland’s best ball carriers in the first half. An area of his game he has really improved and it showed against the French.

Great turnover on the deck in the second half.

James Ryan – 8

Little shaky collecting the kick-off but he was Ireland’s best player in this match. He put in a monstrous performance throughout with his carrying and tackling. A real leader’s display.

He emptied the tank in the second half with more strong carrying and he had enough left to put in a huge tackle on Demba Bamba.

Caelan Doris – 5

His game got off to a great start as he produced a brilliant turnover in the third minute to win his side possession.

Unfortunately, he needlessly tackled a French player without the ball which led to a yellow card and a penalty try.

A very quiet game where he failed to get on the ball after producing strong carrying displays in recent matches.

Will Connors – 6

Conceded a penalty in what was a messy breakdown throughout the match. Put in some great tackles and carried well when called upon.

CJ Stander – 8

A typically huge effort from CJ Stander. The Munster man produced two superb back-to-back turnovers in the second half. Tackled and carried relentlessly throughout the match.

Replacements

Dave Heffernan (58′) – 5

Lineout woes continued when he entered the fray.

Ed Byrne (26′ HIA) (61′) – 5

Little impact.

Finlay Bealham (68′) – N/A

Not on long enough to rate

Ultan Dillane – (61′) – 5

Couldn’t stop Ireland’s lineout from deteriorating in the second half.

Peter O’Mahony (52′) – 6

Produced a good turnover late in the second half

Jamison Gibson-Park (65′) – 6

Put some pace on the ball but Ireland’s attacking shape was completely gone at this stage.

Ross Byrne (68′) – N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Chris Farrell (52′) – 5

Not much impact and produced a poor inside pass which went to ground in the second half.

