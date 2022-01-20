Opta match facts as Connacht look to bounce back against Stade Francais

Pundit Arena, in association with NOW and Stats Perform, are bringing you all the match facts you need to know as we look forward to round 4 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Connacht suffered a dramatic and agonising defeat to Leicester Tigers in last week’s Heineken Champions Cup encounter but they have no time to dwell on it as they travel to Paris to take on Stade Francais on Sunday with qualification in the balance.

Andy Friend’s side recorded a 36-9 win in the reverse fixture in December and a win this weekend will see Connacht qualify for the knock-out rounds of the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

Kick off in the Stade Jean-Bouin is at 1pm on Sunday.

Connacht have won their only previous encounter with Stade Francais Paris in the Champions Cup (36-9 in round 1 this season). However, they have lost six of their seven visits to France in the competition (W1).

Stade Francais have won 35 of their 36 home games in the pool stage of the Heineken Champions Cup, their only defeat coming against Harlequins in 2008/09 (10-15).

Connacht Rugby have lost their last seven away games in the Heineken Champions Cup but the last three came by margins of fewer than seven points; those seven defeats all came against teams from France (4) or England (3).

Stade Français Paris have won eight turnovers per game on average in the Heineken Champions Cup in 2021/22, a joint-high alongside Racing 92 and Union Bordeaux-Bègles, while only Scarlets (1.0) have averaged fewer turnovers than Connacht (2.3).

Connacht’s Jack Carty has made 51 kicks in play in the Heineken Champions Cup this season, no other player has made more than 38 kicks.

