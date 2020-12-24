 Close sidebar

St Stephen’s Day Munster v Leinster match called off

by The PA Team

The match has been called off.

Munster’s Pro14 match against Leinster, which was due to be played on St Stephen’s Day, has been postponed to a Covid-19 issue.

“Leinster Rugby are currently investigating the outcomes of some of the results from their latest round of Covid-19 PRC testing,” a statement reads on Leinster’s website.

“Results of these investigations will not be returned in time to meet guidelines set by public health authorities in order for the game go ahead as planned.”

It is hoped that the game, which was set to be played at Thomond Park, may be rescheduled for early 2021.

