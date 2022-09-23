Munster confirm that Chris Farrell is stepping away amid ongoing legal proceedings in France

Munster confirm Chris Farrell is stepping away.

Munster Rugby have confirmed that they and Chris Farrell have agreed that he will step back from the squad, while legal proceedings in France are ongoing.

Farrell faces a charge of “non-prevention of a crime”, along with Dylan Hayes, as three fellow former Grenoble players face charges of rape.

Irishman Denis Coulson, Rory Grice and Loick Jammes all deny the allegations and claim that any contact they had with a 21-year-old student in March 2017 was consensual.

Farrell and Hayes are not facing any charges of rape.

“Munster Rugby and Chris Farrell have agreed that, with immediate effect, he will be stepping back from his involvement with the Munster squad whilst legal proceedings in France, concerning his alleged involvement as a witness to an alleged crime in 2017, are on-going.” said a statement on Munster’s website, issued on Friday morning.

“As this is an active legal matter before the French courts, we have no further comment,” the statement concluded.

Farrell has played 15 times for Ireland and was part of the Joe Schmidt’s squad that went to the 2019 World Cup in Japan, starting the shock 19-12 defeat to the hosts in the pool stage.

The Tyrone native began his senior career with Ulster, before moving to Grenoble in 2014, where he would play for three years.

He returned to this island to join up with Munster in 2017 and has gone on to appear over 50 times for the province.

Farrell played as recently as last Saturday, when Munster lost 20-13 to Cardiff in the URC.

