Here Is How Munster Can Qualify For The Champions Cup Quarter-Finals

Munster are on the verge of exiting the Champions Cup after defeat to Racing Metro on Sunday afternoon.

Johann van Graan’s side fell to a 39-22 loss against Racing in Paris, a result that leaves their hopes of advancing from Pool 4 in serious jeopardy.

At present, Munster appear unlikely to advance to the quarter-finals.

They are currently third in their pool and need a series of results to go their way to stand a chance of going through to the knockout stages of the competition.

However, there is still a chance, albeit a small one, of them reach the last-eight of the tournament. Here is what needs to happen:

Munster host Ospreys at Thomond Park in the final pool game on Sunday, January 19 – they must record a bonus-point victory in this fixture to stand any chance of advancing.

Racing must also beat Saracens in order for Munster to secure second place. Now comes the tricky part.

The province will need results in some of the other pools to go in their favour if they are to advance as one of the three best second-placed sides.

If two out of these three scenarios occur, Munster will go through.

In Pool 1, Lyon beat Northampton. Over in Pool 2, Glasgow fail to win and secure a try bonus point away to Sale. And in Pool 5, Toulouse record a victory over Gloucester.

So, Munster need to a bonus-point win over Ospreys, Racing must beat Saracens and two of the three above scenarios must occur.

If all of this happens, then Munster will go through.

It is unlikely to happen, but not impossible.