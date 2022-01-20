Key stats as Munster look to make it two from two against Wasps

Pundit Arena, in association with NOW and Stats Perform, are bringing you all the match facts you need to know as we look forward to round 4 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Munster remain unbeaten in this year’s competition so far, having snuck past Castres last weekend thanks to a late try from Gavin Coombes.

The task in front of them on Sunday is formidable. Wasps stunned reigning European champions Stade Toulousain in Round 3 of the Heineken Champions Cup, despite playing more than half the game with 14 men.

Kick-off in Thomond Park this weekend is 3.15pm.

Munster have won three of their five games against Wasps in the Heineken Champions Cup (L2), including each of their last two clashes. Each of Munster’s three wins against Wasps have all come by margins of 16+ points.

Munster have only lost two of their 26 home games against Premiership clubs in the pool stage of the Heineken Champions Cup (W24). Their last such defeat came against Leicester Tigers in 2015/16 (19-31).

Wasps won their last away game in the Heineken Champions Cup (24-8 v Dragons in 2020/21) after losing their previous seven games away from home. They have not won consecutive games on the road in the competition since November-December 2015 (W2), a run that included their last win in Ireland, against Leinster (33-6).

Only Union Bordeaux-Begles (11) have made more lineout steals than Munster (9) in the Heineken Champions Cup this season, while Wasps have the joint-lowest tally, with only one steal.

Munster hooker Scott Buckley has made 15/15 lineout throws in the Heineken Champions Cup this season, the most of any player to maintain a 100% lineout success rate. His teammate Peter O’Mahony has made 26 lineout takes this season, more than any other player, including a competition high five steals.

