Report alleges “prominent” Irish rugby figure made derogatory comment about women’s game

A dismissive attitude towards Irish women’s rugby remains in place, according to a damning report in The Telegraph on Thursday.

In a piece written by Fiona Tomas, it is claimed that players have been excluded from team selection emails, or not even told that they have been dropped.

Prominent figure: “Who gives a f— about women’s rugby?”

It is also alleged that a “prominent” figure in Irish rugby said “Who gives a f— about women’s rugby?” during a speech made by IRFU president, John Robinson at a dinner attended by 200 people at Bective RFC in Dublin last month.

It is claimed that the comment was made out of Robinson’s earshot, while he was referencing the positive strides made in the roll-out of full-time contracts last year.

Players were allegedly not consulted over the IRFU’s decision to change the colour of the women’s team’s shorts from white to navy blue because of period concerns, while the governing body is also accused of refusing to explore the option of a hybrid contracts, while adopting a “full-time or nothing” attitude.

IRFU response.

The IRFU replied to the publication by saying that it “consulted heavily with players before it unveiled full-time contracts last year and that it acted upon specific requests from players”.

The organisation also states that there is no evidence of players being missed off selection emails.

The Ireland women’s rugby team are currently struggling in this year’s Six Nations Championship, having lost their opening two games for Wales and France, by scorelines of 31-5 and 53-3 respectively.

Greg McWilliams’ team travel to Parma for a clash with Italy this coming Saturday.

