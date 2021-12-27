Glasgow v Edinburgh the latest URC clash to fall foul of Covid-19

The game was due to be played on Monday night.

The first round of Glasgow and Edinburgh’s festive double-header has been postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak among the Warriors team.

The teams were due to meet in the United Rugby Championship and 1872 Cup at Scotstoun on Monday evening.

A URC statement revealed that a “number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Glasgow Warriors squad have been reported by the club”.

The statement added: “The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with Glasgow Warriors and Public Health Scotland and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.”

Edinburgh had listed 17 players on Sunday who were unavailable through injury or Covid issues after naming a team which showed seven changes.

Warriors made only one change to the team that beat Exeter with 11 players unavailable, however that situation has changed overnight.

The teams are also due to meet in the Scottish capital on Sunday.

Warriors added in a statement: “We will continue dialogue with the league and Public Health Scotland in the coming weeks.

“The club thanks its supporters for their continued patience at this time.”

