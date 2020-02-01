Ronan O’Gara Praises Warren Gatland’s Impact With Wales

Ronan O’Gara has praised the impact Warren Gatland had on the Wales rugby team and the sport in the country.

Gatland led Wales to four Six Nations championships during his 12 years as head coach. On their day under him, Wales were a match for any side in the world.

Gatland

The Kiwi helped make them one of the most competitive sides in world rugby and he left behind an excellent body of work in the country.

On Saturday, Wales began a new era without him. Following the World Cup last year, Gatland returned home to coach Super Rugby side the Chiefs in his native New Zealand.

However, ahead of Wales’ routine victory over Italy in the Six Nations opener, Ronan O’Gara paused for reflection and gave his assessment of Gatland’s legacy with Wales.

O’Gara on the former Wales coach

Speaking on Virgin Media Sport, the La Rochelle coach praised Gatland’s work. O’Gara said he always managed to get the most from his players and that he would not be afraid to think outside of the box.

The former Ireland international said that Gatland even instructed the Welsh team to wear fake-tan for a match to make themselves seem physically bigger.

According to O’Gara, the coach was always looking for ways to gain the advantage over opponents.

“Warren Gatland is a huge loss to Welsh rugby. He had huge presence in the camp every time.

“I remember spending time with players like Mike Phillips.

“He had the boys putting on fake tan before games because they would look bigger! That’s how much they bought into what he said.

“They were going to be the fittest, the fastest, the most physical team.

“When they were playing against South Africa, who were three stone bigger than them in every man, what were they going to do?”

“When they play for Wales they take it to a whole new level”

O’Gara said that Gatland’s biggest impact was his ability to get his players to play above themselves. And that he did so through instilling an unshakeable belief in them.

“He actually convinced them, in term of their minds, that they could actually do this,” the former Munster man said.

“As Shane said, the overreach was huge at the time. There’s nothing happening in their club game. But when they play for Wales they take it to a whole new level.

You can watch O’Gara on Virgin Media Sport below.

"He had the boys putting on fake tan before games because they'd look bigger."@RonanOGara10 on how big a loss Warren Gatland will be for Wales. 🍊 😂#WALvITA #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/up2lxdIhLN — #IREvSCO live on Virgin Media One. (@VMSportIE) February 1, 2020