Billy and Mako Vunipola have both been left out and also missing from the 45-man training group that will gather in south-west London for a three-day camp on Sunday are their fellow Saracens Jamie George and Elliot Daly.

Completing the list of purged veteran internationals who have been mainstays of the Jones era is Ford, the Leicester fly-half who has been one of Australian’s most trusted lieutenants.

Like Billy Vunipola, Ford was given the summer off rather than play in the July Tests against the United States and Canada.

Mako Vunipola, Daly and George were involved in the recent British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa yet cannot win places in the squad that will begin preparations for matches against Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

England Forwards.

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 33 caps)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 1 cap)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 23 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 2 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 48 caps)

Jack Kenningham (Harlequins, uncapped)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 87 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, 2 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 72 caps)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)

Gabriel Oghre (Wasps, uncapped)

Sam Riley (Harlequins, uncapped)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 44 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 12 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 24 caps)

England Backs.

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 93 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 7 caps)

Louis Lynagh (Harlequins, uncapped)

Max Malins (Saracens, 8 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 6 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 66 caps)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

Dan Robson (Wasps, 14 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps)

Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 2 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 51 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 109 caps)

