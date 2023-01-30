Campbell Johnstone becomes first All Black to come out as gay

Campbell Johnstone comes out as gay.

Former New Zealand prop Campbell Johnstone has become the first All Black to come out as gay.

Speaking on a current affairs programme in the country on Monday, Johnstone said that he hopes that he will be able to help other people who are on a similar journey.

Campbell Johnstone: “It can help other people.”

“If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and stigma surrounding the issue, it can actually help other people,” said the 43-year-old.

“If I open up that door and magically make that closet disappear, then we’re going to help a lot of people.”

Johnstone played three tests for New Zealand in 2005, including two against the British and Irish Lions during their tour in the country that summer.

Former New Zealand rugby union player Campbell Johnstone has come out as gay and becomes the first All Black to do so. [🎥: TVNZ] pic.twitter.com/6FFF3SJfsl — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 30, 2023

New Zealand Rugby.

On behalf of New Zealand Rugby, CEO Mark Robinson, a former teammate of Johnstone’s, issued the following statement:

“I want to acknowledge and support Campbell for sharing his authentic story. You strength and visibility will pave the way for others in our game.

“Rugby is a sport that is welcoming to everyone and a place where people should feel safe and be who they are. We know that there are people who have not always been comfortable to be who they are in rugby. We want to be clear, no matter who you love, rugby has your back.”

Arohanui Campbell Johnstone All Black #1056 – your strength and visibility will pave the way for others in sport here in Aotearoa and around the world 🖤🏉🌈 pic.twitter.com/LcEQsp2e1y — New Zealand Rugby (@NZRugby) January 30, 2023

All Blacks.

The All Blacks also share their support via their official Twitter page, posting: “Much love and support for All Black #1056 Campbell Johnstone for having the courage to share his story and helping create a more inclusive game.”

Johnstone also represented Ospreys, Biarritz and Crusaders during his career.

