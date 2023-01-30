Close sidebar

Campbell Johnstone becomes first All Black to come out as gay

by The PA Team

Campbell Johnstone comes out as gay.

Former New Zealand prop Campbell Johnstone has become the first All Black to come out as gay.

Speaking on a current affairs programme in the country on Monday, Johnstone said that he hopes that he will be able to help other people who are on a similar journey.

Campbell Johnstone: “It can help other people.”

“If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and stigma surrounding the issue, it can actually help other people,” said the 43-year-old.

“If I open up that door and magically make that closet disappear, then we’re going to help a lot of people.”

Johnstone played three tests for New Zealand in 2005, including two against the British and Irish Lions during their tour in the country that summer.

New Zealand Rugby.

On behalf of New Zealand Rugby, CEO Mark Robinson, a former teammate of Johnstone’s, issued the following statement:

“I want to acknowledge and support Campbell for sharing his authentic story. You strength and visibility will pave the way for others in our game.

“Rugby is a sport that is welcoming to everyone and a place where people should feel safe and be who they are. We know that there are people who have not always been comfortable to be who they are in rugby. We want to be clear, no matter who you love, rugby has your back.”

All Blacks.

The All Blacks also share their support via their official Twitter page, posting: “Much love and support for All Black #1056 Campbell Johnstone for having the courage to share his story and helping create a more inclusive game.”

Johnstone also represented Ospreys, Biarritz and Crusaders during his career.

Author: The PA Team

This article was written by a member of The PA Team.

