Will Greenwood Picks His Lions XV To Face South Africa

We’re less than 12 months away from the beginning of the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa and now that we have achieved that milestone, you can expect endless predicted XVs.

These will seriously ramp up once professional rugby resumes in the northern hemisphere but former Lion and Sky Sports pundit Will Greenwood has chosen his XV which he believes should face the Springboks in the first Test next summer.

In terms of countries, the breakdown is as follows: England (8), Wales (3), Scotland (2), Ireland (2).

Up front, there can be little argument surrounding hooker but many will question whether Mako Vunipola or Tadhg Furlong could not make the starting team at loosehead and tighthead, respectively.

Greenwood has opted to omit Alun Wyn Jones in the second-row while the back-row will always be a contentious position with so many excellent players to choose from across England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland.

Greenwood has opted for Farrell at 10 rather than inside centre and the scrum-half incumbent from the 2017 tour, Conor Murray, loses his place to Wales’ Tomos Williams.

Interestingly, Robbie Henshaw starts at 12 even though he will face a battle for a spot in the Ireland team considering the form of Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki.

Liam Williams, Jonny May and Stuart Hogg round off the back-three.

Don’t all shout at once

So so so difficult to pick – Watson Adams Larmour Daly in Back 3??

Jonathan Davies is one of my heroes and I couldn’t make room.

sorry to the legend Alun-Wyn..

The list goes on

If you abuse me – please be polite?!@SkySports @lionsofficial @Springboks pic.twitter.com/UnsG7onTA0 — Will Greenwood (@WillGreenwood) July 15, 2020