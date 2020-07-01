When Is Rugby Returning? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

The return of Super Rugby in New Zealand over the last number of weeks and in Australia (beginning this weekend) has been a welcome sight for rugby supporters starved of action over the last number of months.

However, those of us in the northern hemisphere are keen to see the return of professional competition in this neck of the woods.

Teams involved in the PRO14, Premiership and Top 14 are all back in pre-season training after a lengthy layoff.

With ongoing conversations surrounding the formulation of a global calendar, there is still some uncertainty with what the makeup of the 2020/21 season will look like.

However, we are getting a clearer picture on the beginning of the new season which will also include the culmination of the 2019/20 campaigns in the PRO14 and Premiership.

Here’s everything we know so far:

Guinness PRO14

Round 14: Saturday, August 22

Round 15: Saturday, August 29

Semi-Finals: Saturday, September 5

Final: Saturday, September 12

Concrete details such as kick-off times are not yet known but Rounds 14 and 15 will consist of derby fixtures e.g. Munster will play Leinster and Connacht in Rounds 14 and 15, respectively.

Beginning of 20/21 season: October 3rd

Gallagher Premiership

Season Resumption: Saturday, August 15

Champions Cup & Challenge Cup

Quarter-finals: The weekend of 18/19/20 September

Semi-finals: The weekend of 25/26/27 September

Challenge Cup final: Friday, 16 October

Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday, 17 October

Start of 2020/21 season: The weekend of 11/12/13 December

Top 14

The 2019/20 Top 14 season has been cancelled.

2020/21 season start: September 5th

International Tests

October – December [Not confirmed]