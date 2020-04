Some Of Ireland’s Greatest Days Will Be Shown On TV This Weekend

You will be able to relive some of Ireland’s greatest days in the Six Nations this weekend with a whole host of classic matches being broadcast on TV.

Virgin Media have confirmed that they will be showing a whopping 12 matches across Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Thursday, the coverage kicks off with Ireland’s historic match against England at Croke Park in 2007 while on Friday night you can relive that famous day in 2009 when a Ronan O’Gara drop goal clinched a historic Grand Slam.

On Saturday, you can relive some classic Ireland matches against England and finally, on Sunday, you can transport yourself back two years to 2018 and go through Ireland’s Grand Slam journey under Joe Schmidt.

Below you will find the times and dates for all the matches:

Thursday, April 16

10.30pm: Ireland V England 2007 – Virgin Media Two

Friday, April 17

8pm: Ireland’s Call: Six Nations 2020 – Virgin Media Sport

9pm: Ireland’s Call: Ireland V England 2007 – Virgin Media Sport

10pm: Ireland’s Call: Wales V Ireland 2009 – Virgin Media Sport

Saturday, April 18

8pm: Ireland’s Call: England V Ireland 2004 – Virgin Media Sport

9pm: Ireland’s Call: England V Ireland 2006 – Virgin Media Sport

10pm: Ireland’s Call: England V Ireland 2010 – Virgin Media Sport

Sunday, April 19

6pm: Grand Slam Sunday: France V Ireland 2018 – Virgin Media Sport

7pm: Grand Slam Sunday: Ireland V Italy 2018 – Virgin Media Sport

8pm: Grand Slam Sunday: Ireland V Wales 2018 – Virgin Media Sport

9pm: Grand Slam Sunday: Ireland V Scotland 2018 – Virgin Media Sport

10pm: Grand Slam Sunday: England V Ireland 2018 – Virgin Media Sport