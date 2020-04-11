You Can Watch One Of Munster’s Greatest Ever Matches For Free Tonight

In 2003, Munster produced one of their greatest ever escapes.

Of course, Munster are synonymous with backing themselves into a corner and perhaps 2003 was the greatest example of that as they had to beat Gloucester in their final pool match of the Heineken Cup in order to progress to the knockout stages.

But it wasn’t even that simple.

They had to beat the English side with four tries while also needing to win the clash by a clear 27 points.

Munster faced Gloucester at Kingsholm in the first round, a match which they lost 35-16.

A week before what would be known forever as the ‘Miracle Match’, they suffered a 23-8 loss to Perpignan so no one was giving them a hope in hell of pulling off the impossible.

Like they have done so many times in the past, the men in red prevailed. An 80th minute try from John Kelly and a touchline conversion from Ronan O’Gara secured the fourth try and the 27-point margin of victory.

Cue euphoric scenes at Thomond Park.

Get set for a special trip down memory lane 😍 This afternoon's #HeinekenChampionsCupRewind takes us back to a memorable day at Thomond Park for @Munsterrugby 🔴 Catch the Miracle Match LIVE at 17:45 on Twitter, Facebook and our website 📺 Don't miss it 👊 pic.twitter.com/8z1mpVUcU6 — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 11, 2020

