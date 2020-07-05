Warren Gatland Under Fire From Fans As Chiefs Suffer Yet Another Loss

Fans have taken to social media in criticism of Warren Gatland after the former Wales head coach oversaw yet another defeat for his Chiefs side as they lost 25-18 to the Hurricanes in Hamilton.

Super Rugby Aotearoa, which is the New Zealand-only competition which was formed in the wake of COVID-19, has been a difficult place for Gatland and the Chiefs.

The Hamilton-based outfit suffered a one-point loss to the Highlanders in Round One thanks to Bryn Gatland’s last-gasp drop goal. They then followed that up with a 12-point loss to a resurgent Auckland Blues before coming out on the wrong side of an 18-13 scoreline against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Today, they faced fellow strugglers the Hurricanes, who themselves had yet to win a match going into this fixture but the Chiefs faced a massive uphill task after finding themselves 20-3 down at halftime.

Although they were able to bring it back to within seven points, the Hurricanes held on for a much-needed victory.

Such form has inevitably led to criticism of Gatland and supporters took to Twitter to vent their frustration with the man who will lead the British and Irish Lions to South Africa next year.

The Chiefs lack of game plan is very odd considering they have Gatland in charge #SuperRugbyAotearoa #CHIvHUR — Michael (@ItsMikeyS) July 5, 2020

Wonder if Wazza Gatland is enjoying his return to NZ rugby #CHIvHUR — Frank (@GregAFC) July 5, 2020

Gatland showing why the @AllBlacks don’t need his Warrenball playbook. Managed to destroy the Chiefs in 6 months with half of that time not even playing. #CHIvHUR — Acinda Jardern (@thefakecrusader) July 5, 2020

At this rate @lionsofficial are going to drop Gatland. But also doubtful they’ll tour at all #CHIvHUR — Michael Colhoun (@michaelcolhoun) July 5, 2020

Are these the tactics Gatland is going to bring to the British & Irish Lions tour of SA????#CHIvHUR — Sama Eatfood (@SamaEmme) July 5, 2020

#CHIvHUR Gatland seems to have made the Chiefs a bit shit… — Stephen Williams (@Williams101010) July 5, 2020

It doesn't look like Warren Gatlans is the messiah after all #CHIvHUR #SuperRugbyAotearoa @SuperRugbyNZ — Graham Farmer (@gravyonsports) July 5, 2020

The Chiefs will now enter a bye-week and Gatland will certainly want to use this extra time to fix the problems before his side takes on the Highlanders on July 19.