Wales Name 38-Man Six Nations Squad

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has named a 38-man squad ahead of the 2020 Six Nations.

This will be Pivac’s first Six Nations in charge after taking over from Warren Gatland after the culmination of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

In total, there are five uncapped players in the squad with Louis Rees-Zammit included. The Gloucester winger has been in superb form this season scoring nine tries in 10 games across the Premiership and Champions Cup.

The 19-year-old is joined by prop WillGriff John, second-row Will Rowlands, centre Nick Tompkins and back-three player Johnny McNicholl.

“We are really excited to be naming our Six Nations squad and kicking the campaign off,” said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

“A lot of time and effort has gone into selecting the squad, all of the coaches have been out and about, seeing players in training, speaking with them and we are pretty excited with the group we have got.

“Looking back to the Barbarians week, that was hugely important for us. We got a lot of ‘firsts’ out of the way, getting to meet and get in front of the players and having a game together was hugely beneficial.

“We do have a couple of injuries but we flip that into seeing it as an opportunity for some new players to impress, with not only the Six Nations in mind but also longer term and 2023.

“The Six Nations is hugely exciting for me, it is something I grew up watching from afar and it has such history attached to it, I’m really looking forward to the campaign.”

Wales 2020 Six Nations Squad:

Forwards (21)

Rhys Carre (Saracens) (6 Caps)

Rob Evans (Scarlets) (36 Caps)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets) (22 Caps)

Elliot Dee (Dragons) (29 Caps)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets) (9 Caps)

Ken Owens (Scarlets) (73 Caps)

Leon Brown (Dragons) (6 Caps)

WillGriff John (Sale) (*uncapped)

Dillon Lewis (Blues) (22 Caps)

Jake Ball (Scarlets) (42 Caps)

Adam Beard (Ospreys) (20 Caps)

Seb Davies (Blues) (7 Caps)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) (134 Caps) (CAPTAIN)

Will Rowlands (Wasps) (*uncapped)

Cory Hill (Dragons) (24 Caps)

Aaron Shingler (Scarlets) (26 Caps)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons) (18 Caps)

Taulupe Faletau (Bath) (72 Caps)

Ross Moriarty (Dragons) (41 Caps)

Josh Navidi (Blues) (23 Caps)

Justin Tipuric (Osprey) (72 Caps)

Backs (17)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (51 Caps)

Rhys Webb (Toulon) (31 Caps)

Tomos Williams (Blues) (16 Caps)

Dan Biggar (Northampton) (79 Caps)

Owen Williams (Gloucester) (3 Caps)

Jarrod Evans (Blues) (3 Caps)

Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets) (25 Caps)

Nick Tompkins (Saracens) (*uncapped)

Owen Watkin (Ospreys) (22 Caps)

George North (Ospreys) (91 Caps)

Josh Adams (Blues) (21 Caps)

Owen Lane (Blues) (2 Caps)

Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets) (*uncapped)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester) (*uncapped)

Jonah Holmes (Leicester Tigers) (3 Caps)

Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets) (85 Caps)

Liam Williams (Saracens) (62 Caps)

