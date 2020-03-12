Wales & Scotland Name Teams For Six Nations Clash On Saturday

Wales and Scotland have both named their respective sides for their 2020 Guinness Six Nations round five clash at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

Despite numerous sporting events being cancelled/postponed or at the very least, played behind closed doors due to the outbreak of Covid-19/coronavirus, this Saturday’s Six Nations clash in Cardiff is still due to go ahead.

The match between Wales and Scotland is the only fixture taking place this weekend with all other remaining Six Nations ties set to be played later in the year in order to complete this year’s edition of the famous tournament.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, both Wayne Pivac and Gregor Townsend have named their respective sides.

For Wales, changes to the side which lost to England last time out include Rhys Webb coming in for Tomos Williams. There are also changes in the forwards as Wyn Jones and WillGriff John come into the front-row to join Ken Owens. Finally, Cory Hill comes in for Jake Ball in the second-row to partner Alun Wyn Jones.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Nick Tompkins, Hadleigh Parkes, Liam Williams; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Taulupe Faletau, Gareth Davies, Jarrod Evans, Johnny McNicholl.

Scotland have made three changes to the team which beat France at Murrayfield. All three changes come in the pack as Stuart McInally, Magnus Bradbury and Sam Skinner come into the starting XV.

Scotland: S Hogg, S Maitland, C Harris, S Johnson, B Kinghorn, A Hastings, A Price, R Sutherland, S McInally, Z Fagerson, S Skinner, G Gilchrist, J Ritchie, H Watson, M Bradbury

Replacements: F Brown, A Dell, W Nel, S Cummings, M Fagerson, G Horne, D Weir, K Steyn