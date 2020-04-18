Wayne Pivac Confirms “Two Or Three” Wales Players Contracted Coronavirus

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has confirmed that “two or three” players in his squad have contracted coronavirus (COVID-19).

Pivac, who took over from Warren Gatland after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, endured a difficult start to his maiden Six Nations campaign with just one win recorded against Italy while suffering defeats against Ireland, France and England. Wales were due to play Scotland in Cardiff but the game was postponed as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Europe.

With the rugby world currently on lockdown, Pivac has revealed that some players in his squad were infected with the disease.

Pivac did not reveal the identity of the players but it is understood that they have since recovered.

“It’s ripping through the communities here (in Wales),” Pivac told 1 NEWS in New Zealand.

“At the moment we’ve had two or three cases that I’m aware of within our squad.”

The main focus currently for unions around the world is to get Test matches played in some shape or form as soon as possible as they are the main source of revenue.

Pivac’s side are due to take on Japan in June before travelling to New Zealand to take on the All Blacks for two Tests in July and the former Scarlets head coach outlines how essential it is, from a revenue point of view, that the games go ahead at some stage.

“I don’t think anyone wants these tours to be cancelled. We need them to be played,” said Pivac.

“We need the money into the game for the game to survive. We’re all in the same boat there.”