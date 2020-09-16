Gloucester have reportedly made a “colossal offer” for Virimi Vakatawa

This would be huge.

Gloucester Rugby have reportedly made a “colossal offer” for Racing 92 centre Virimi Vakatawa. The Fijian-born France international is one of the most exciting players in world rugby.

It would certainly be a major coup for the Cherry & Whites if they managed to lure the 28-year-old to Kingsholm.

Gloucester reportedly make an offer for Virimi Vakatawa

French rugby publication, Midi Olympique, reports that Gloucester have put in a huge offer for Vakatawa who they hope will be the club’s marquee signing outside of the reduced salary cap.

It is understood that Vakatawa’s contract at Racing 92 expires at the end of the 2020/21 season. Gloucester would therefore be hoping to secure him ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Gloucester are not the only club linked with Vakatawa. The France international is said to be attracting interest from the Northampton Saints and Bath.

However, this week it is being reported that new Gloucester Rugby head coach George Skivington has tabled an offer for Vakatawa.

The offer is said to have landed on Vakatawa’s agent’s desk a fortnight ago which will no doubt cause a headache for Racing owner Jacky Lorenzetti.

Racing are understood to have a number of backs out of contract next summer with Teddy Thomas and Simon Zebo two players whose deals are set to expire.

Zebo has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks with a move to the MLR in the US touted in some quarters. However, considering the full-back is only 30, it would seem premature that he would take that option. Thomas, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with a move to fellow Top-14 outfit Toulouse.

Read More About: gloucester rugby, racing 92, Virimi Vakatawa