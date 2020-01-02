Henderson And Stockdale Boost For Ulster As Team Named For Munster

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has named his team to take on Munster at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night (KO 7.35pm).

Ulster have made three changes to the team which recorded a bonus-point victory over Connacht in Belfast last time out.

Two of those three changes sees Ireland internationals Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale return to the fold. Henderson will captain the side from the second-row where he will be joined by Alan O’Connor. The front-row is unchanged with Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and Marty Moore packing down in what is a formidable trio.

In the back-row, there is one change as Nick Timoney comes in for Marcell Coetzee while Matthew Rea and Sean Reidy retain their places at six and seven, respectively.

In the backs, the in-form John Cooney continues his half-back partnership with Billy Burns while Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall are named at 12 and 13.

Stockdale returns to left-wing, with Robert Baloucoune on the right and Will Addison at fullback.

Munster have also named a strong side which you can find here.

Ulster: Will Addison, Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: John Andrew, Kyle McCall, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Greg Jones, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Craig Gilroy.