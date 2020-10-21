 Close sidebar

Two uncapped players in starting XV as Ireland team to face Italy is named

by Sean McMahon

All eyes are on Saturday.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named his team which will take on Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday as the 2020 Guinness Six Nations resumes.

Ireland currently have a game in hand against their Six Nations rivals and a bonus-point win against the Italians will lift them into first place as the tournament enters the final round next weekend.

There are a number of changes from the team which last lined out against England at Twickenham at the end of February.

Up front, Cian Healy and Andrew Porter start at loosehead and tighthead, respectively, while Rob Herring gets the nod at hooker.

James Ryan is partnered by Tadhg Beirne in the second-row. CJ Stander takes up his place at number eight in Ireland’s back-row while Caelan Doris and the uncapped Will Connors start at blindside and openside.

In the half-backs, Conor Murray partners captain Johnny Sexton while the centre partnership will consist of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose.

Hugo Keenan will make his international debut as he starts on the left wing with Jacob Stockdale starting at fullback. Andrew Conway takes the final spot on the right wing.

On the bench, both Ed Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park are in line to make their Ireland debuts.

Ireland Team v Italy

Ireland: Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Hugo Keenan, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Will Connors, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw.

Author: Sean McMahon

Sean is Deputy Editor and head rugby writer. You can contact him by email seanmc@punditarena.com or on Twitter

