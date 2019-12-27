Home Rugby The Definitive Rugby Quiz Of 2019

The Definitive Rugby Quiz Of 2019

Sean McMahon December 27, 2019

It’s been a pretty special year for rugby. 

2019 started off with Wales winning a Grand Slam in Warren Gatland’s final year in charge while at European club level, Saracens won the Champions Cup after a gripping final against Leinster.

This, of course, was all an appetiser before the main course – the 2019 Rugby World Cup – and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

The tournament saw a number of shock victories which ultimately culminated in the Springboks lifting the Webb Ellis trophy after an enthralling final against England.

Here we have provided a quiz for all the rugby nerds out there.

How close have you been paying attention to the goings-on of the oval ball in 2019?

Let us know how you get on!

If you can’t see the quiz below, click here.

