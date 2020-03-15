SRU Announce Fund To Assist Clubs During Coronavirus Outbreak

The Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) have announced a funding initiative which seeks to help clubs who are facing financial difficulty due to the impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

A Club Hardship Fund (CHP) of £500,000 will be made available to clubs in Scotland who have cash flow problems and other financial issues due to the impacts of now postponed fixtures and other revenue streams.

In addition to the fund, the SRU will accelerate its collective club support payments by a month which will exceed £500,000 in funding.

Scottish Rugby Chief Executive, Mark Dodson said:

“These are unprecedented times and we are acutely aware of the significant day to day financial challenges our member clubs will face in the coming weeks if fixtures cannot be resumed in the mid to long term and other planned fund-raising initiatives are curtailed.

“We are creating the £500K Club Hardship Fund to provide clubs with the reassurance there is financial assistance available to the dedicated volunteers and staff who deliver our game in their local communities.” “It is important we act now and provide tangible, practical support during these unsettling times. “I also want to offer, on behalf of everyone at Scottish Rugby, our very best wishes to everyone across the country at this extremely difficult time.”

Clubs will be asked to submit applications for the CHF fund next week when the application form will be posted on the union’s website.