TV Details For This Weekend’s Six Nations Action

The 2020 Guinness Six Nations championship is almost upon us.

The Spring festival of rugby will take place over six weeks and the action gets underway this weekend. Ireland will be looking to get the Andy Farrell era off to the best possible start over a Finn Russell absent Scotland side.

It looks set to be a very interesting championship with plenty of change off the field among the competing nations.

Ireland, Wales, Italy and France all have new head coaches at the helm while there has been a backroom reshuffle in the England and Scotland camps.

Andy Farrell has named his Ireland team for the first time. #IREvSCO https://t.co/Hzw9KJS11O — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) January 28, 2020

The first round of matches get underway this weekend and below you find all the information you need on how to tune into the action.

2020 Guinness Six Nations TV Details – Round 1 [all times in GMT]

Saturday, 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, Virgin Media One, BBC, S4C, KO 2.15 pm

Saturday 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, Virgin Media One, ITV, KO 4.45 pm

Sunday 2 February, France v England, Virgin Media One, BBC, KO 3 pm